Shutterfly (SFLY) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $32.77 Million as Share Price Rose; As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Share Price Rose, Oz Management LP Has Decreased by $2.15 Million Its Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd analyzed 655,406 shares as the company's stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.91 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 53.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp analyzed 86,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 75,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 392,565 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. AVERY PAUL E bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061. GABOS PAUL G also bought $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 29,763 shares. 983 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs. Connors Investor Services holds 105,055 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited reported 4,222 shares. P2 Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 830,000 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 15,021 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 58,675 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Caprock Gp Inc invested 0.31% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 13,000 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 46,100 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 145,075 shares. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 19,962 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Company holds 1,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 30.66 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 27,500 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 719,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% or 234,917 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 21,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,062 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.01% or 23,973 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 11,449 shares. 30 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Cim Mangement invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Okumus Fund stated it has 12.5% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 125,499 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited stated it has 58,829 shares. Virtu Financial Lc owns 6,822 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 3.65M shares stake.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44M shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.