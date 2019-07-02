Shutterfly (SFLY) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut Stake; As Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stock Price Rose, Zpr Investment Management Cut Position by $328,978

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 648,032 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 16,371 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 40,978 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 7,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Petrus Lta holds 0.08% or 9,909 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset, New York-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 302,516 shares. 5.01 million are held by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 107,504 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 55,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fine Capital Prtn LP has 3.45% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 588,068 shares. Connors Investor Inc reported 33,867 shares stake. American Interest Gp invested in 0% or 25,363 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% or 203,872 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,016 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 23,335 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $65,924 activity. On Monday, February 4 MCDANIEL DUKE A sold $54,095 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 2,296 shares. Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 170,675 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 47,600 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Maryland Capital Mgmt owns 20,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3,978 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,582 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 4,560 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 1,106 shares. Burney has 0.02% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 0% or 20,912 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Blackrock holds 0% or 577,168 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Plc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.94 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.