Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Value Rose While Freshford Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $7.27 Million; Warburg Pincus Has Lowered Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Position as Stock Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.88 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 788,108 shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 130.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. KOS’s profit will be $26.92M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 496 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 15,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Warburg Pincus Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.79M shares.

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kosmos Energy Stock Is Rallying Today – Motley Fool” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kosmos Energy Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares and Share Repurchase – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kosmos Energy Completes Acquisition of Deep Gulf Energy – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Francisco Garcia Parames’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shutterfly Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 16.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shutterfly’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly Acquisition News: SFLY Stock Surges on Takeover Talk – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.