Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Price Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Selway Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) by $2.14 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.59 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 20,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 805,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 46,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.87M shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 50,511 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 51,257 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 117,522 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Vanguard Group owns 3.46M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 950 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management Limited Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 444,271 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Legal & General Plc holds 0% or 86,627 shares. Primecap Ca reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 22,857 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Mgmt Inc has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 6,194 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 93,236 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.02% or 3,697 shares. Barr E S And reported 258,539 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 1.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.4% or 5.17 million shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rothschild Corp Il invested in 0.13% or 13,592 shares. Kames Public Limited Com reported 17,557 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sarasin Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). American And Mngmt owns 1,743 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 1.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 154,540 shares.