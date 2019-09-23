Shutterfly (SFLY) Position Held by Ulysses Management Llc; As American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 72,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 514,524 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.01M, up from 441,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.9 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 215,201 shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 49,799 shares. 65,505 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Oberweis Asset reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Broad Run Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.78 million shares for 6.55% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Wellington Llp invested 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 23,356 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 122,920 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp owns 4,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 28,300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 6,050 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 6,500 were reported by Cap Fund. Campbell And Com Investment Adviser reported 6,940 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77 million for 12.43 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares to 35,638 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

