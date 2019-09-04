Shutterfly (SFLY) Position Has Raised by Coatue Management Llc; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 26,619 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 25,713 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 559,464 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

