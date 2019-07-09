Shutterfly (SFLY) Market Valuation Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.27 Million; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $1.67 Million as Shares Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 17,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 70,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 3.04M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 300,913 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 13,858 shares stake. Whittier owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 27,110 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 413,161 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.18% or 45,435 shares. Citigroup owns 12,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 15,700 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 8,635 shares. Riverhead reported 4,855 shares stake. 127,136 are owned by Nomura. Primecap Ca holds 0.15% or 5.01M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 134,806 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 51,257 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.45 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp invested in 627,339 shares. 36,732 are owned by Wilen Mngmt Corp. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability invested in 10,760 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 3.10M shares stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Company reported 34,760 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 15,511 shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 5,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 9,125 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4.36 million shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. 6,183 are owned by Greenleaf. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 4,323 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 60,865 shares stake.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 169,942 shares to 413,725 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 50,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).