Shutterfly (SFLY) Holder Stadium Capital Management Cut Its Position; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Value Declined While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 699,961 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 82,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 8.63M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514.83 million, down from 8.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 1.48M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fine Capital Prns LP reported 588,068 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Lc holds 16,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.02% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Cim Mangement Inc owns 6,868 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,794 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 58,200 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,014 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 135,415 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 9,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 10,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street reported 1.05M shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 19,446 shares. Northern holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 444,271 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,890 shares. Bancorporation Of The West invested in 6,213 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 74,757 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.43M shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Us Bancshares De invested in 27,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Mngmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cibc accumulated 0.07% or 152,279 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 10,957 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 18,950 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Co holds 33,295 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cypress Cap Grp invested in 0.09% or 7,328 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77 million shares to 29.82M shares, valued at $370.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

