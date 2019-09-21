Shutterfly (SFLY) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Cisco (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreased by $621,756 Its Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, down from 308,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.9 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Montag A Assocs Inc has 1.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 437,893 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Serv invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halsey Associates Ct reported 66,918 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Sit Incorporated holds 134,150 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 30,965 shares. Hightower Ser Lta holds 0.1% or 14,033 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.42% or 40,244 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 18,000 shares. First City Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.85% or 21,333 shares. Botty Investors Ltd holds 16,325 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 26,916 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc holds 13,408 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 929,739 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44M shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.