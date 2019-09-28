Shutterfly (SFLY) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Stake by $32.77 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Rr Advisors Boosted Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is up 38.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.52M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “One-Day Shipping Poses Problems for Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Surviving A Bad Stock Pick: Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Takeover Seen Valued at $55-$57.50/Share – Source – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44M shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 148,000 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $68.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).