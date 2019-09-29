Shutterfly (Call) (SFLY) Holding Maintained by Hap Trading Llc; Manpower (MAN) Holder James Investment Research Has Cut Its Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Call) (SFLY) by 1718.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 249,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 263,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is up 38.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Manpower Inc (MAN) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 4,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1,162 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112,000, down from 5,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Manpower Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 330,594 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Arizona State Retirement reported 53,207 shares. 147,633 were reported by Gabelli & Invest Advisers Inc. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 10,202 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability reported 62 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 32,082 shares. Eaton Vance reported 19,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 75,554 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Pcl has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 93,083 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru reported 1,612 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Wellington Llp owns 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 57,118 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 710,100 shares to 100,100 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,743 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 452,391 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.64M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Inc. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Citigroup reported 96,614 shares. 22 are held by Ent Service. Trillium Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% or 18,905 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 122,265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 86,197 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,674 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Mutual Of America Management Limited Company holds 52,894 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 43,417 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 73,973 shares.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 21.46% or $0.53 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $116.10 million for 10.70 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.