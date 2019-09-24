Shufro Rose & Co Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Mercadolibre (MELI) Position

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 15.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 44,832 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 243,450 shares with $18.52M value, down from 288,282 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.86M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 39.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 242,962 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 854,831 shares with $522.96 million value, up from 611,869 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $26.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $540.09. About 339,879 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2.07 million shares to 7.70M valued at $1.03B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 290,693 shares and now owns 11.38M shares. Covetrus Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier & Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 97 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 51,523 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com reported 7,600 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 420 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 31 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 184,521 shares. Advisory Ltd owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 72 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.23% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 97,994 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.08% stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,001 shares. 3,001 were accumulated by Group Inc. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,677 shares. 72,642 were reported by Hillman. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 66,863 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 69,514 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 31.90% above currents $540.09 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Capital invested in 12,186 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.56% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Swedbank reported 153,232 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 7,238 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 428,501 shares. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.87% or 25,052 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 662,966 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company invested in 11,490 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,690 shares. Caprock Incorporated holds 11,893 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 16,576 shares. 6,717 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2,565 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tru Inv Advsr accumulated 9,390 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.95% above currents $77.24 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $11500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Seneca Foods Corp New (NASDAQ:SENEA) stake by 14,650 shares to 55,000 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gladstone Ld Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) stake by 44,800 shares and now owns 95,600 shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was raised too.