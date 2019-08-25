Shufro Rose & Co Has Upped By $10.66 Million Its Alleghany Del (Y) Stake; United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Sentiment Is 1.02

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 156.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 17,425 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 28,580 shares with $17.50 million value, up from 11,155 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $738.64. About 71,247 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 50 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 49 reduced and sold their equity positions in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 34.49 million shares, up from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $627.64 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.81 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 224,939 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp Assets Totaled $7.07 B at March 31; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – United Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.76% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 3.59 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 1.84% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.72% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,294 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. Tyler Lauren M also bought $992,885 worth of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 116,262 shares to 473,065 valued at $22.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 14,385 shares and now owns 332,897 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has 47,288 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,903 shares. 2,696 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 9,822 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Grp Incorporated has invested 2.94% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Artisan Lp reported 50,228 shares. Lpl Fincl invested in 0% or 1,889 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,044 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 0.04% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 235,794 shares. 1,082 are held by Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp.