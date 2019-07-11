Shufro Rose & Co Raised Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Position by $435,000; Stock Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Price Declined While Addenda Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 394,361 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.26 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.64. About 286,089 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 356,103 shares to 515,645 shares, valued at $27.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 48,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,698 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 6,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ancora Ltd owns 122,234 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 323,189 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.1% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 28,142 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 24,710 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 9,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co reported 24,098 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,684 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management Co has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Avenir has 2.86% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 448,297 shares. Seabridge Investment Lc owns 700 shares. Fred Alger holds 153 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,858 shares to 72,816 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 997,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).