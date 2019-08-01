Shufro Rose & Co Increased Its Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $10.66 Million; Stock Rose; As Anheuser (BUD) Valuation Rose, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 7,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 671,239 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.36 million, down from 679,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.16. About 356,716 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $8.3 during the last trading session, reaching $694.03. About 15,424 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 68,792 shares to 4,540 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,897 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 4,527 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 15 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 10,886 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.12% stake. Connable Office stated it has 2,453 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 18,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 2,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 6,172 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 49,740 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 5,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 7 shares. Comerica Bank stated it has 9,342 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Buckeye Partners, LP (NYSE:BPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AngloGold Ashanti expects improved H1 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BUD DBD CTST: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why a Gamble on AmBev Stock Makes Sense – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Uncle Bud’s Hemp Enters The Vitamin Shoppe – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 100,230 shares to 634,052 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 3,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 44,765 shares. Grp One Trading LP accumulated 11,239 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 486,365 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability reported 7,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson invested in 1,475 shares. 536,518 were reported by Clarkston Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 10,445 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bluestein R H And Company accumulated 10,525 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 342,976 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 48,541 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 40,110 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.68% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.