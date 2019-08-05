Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Alleghany Del (Y) Stake By $10.66 Million; Stealthgas (GASS) Shorts Down By 9.64%

Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) had a decrease of 9.64% in short interest. GASS’s SI was 25,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.64% from 28,000 shares previously. With 39,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS)’s short sellers to cover GASS’s short positions. The SI to Stealthgas Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 39,164 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 156.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 17,425 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 28,580 shares with $17.50 million value, up from 11,155 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $9.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $683.84. About 43,867 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users worldwide. The company has market cap of $147.26 million. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 36,333 shares to 171,132 valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 2 shares and now owns 36 shares. Welltower Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com reported 889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ww Asset has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Pennsylvania Company reported 0.26% stake. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.12% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 4,718 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2,928 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co holds 579 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 630 shares. Ls Advisors Lc reported 1,082 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 15 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com accumulated 1,627 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,725 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. $992,885 worth of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) was bought by Tyler Lauren M.