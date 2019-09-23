Shufro Rose & Co Upped Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Position By $1.40 Million; Soros Fund Management Has Raised Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Position

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $6.23M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $49.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.14M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) stake by 1760% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 26,400 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 27,900 shares with $1.50M value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L now has $11.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.73M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 35,272 shares to 536,699 valued at $43.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 20,800 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Buy If You’re Late to Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain-Basement Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Drone Attacks in Saudi Arabia Boosted Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why You Should Add Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) to Your Portfolio Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Suncor (USA) Stock Is a Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 8,925 shares to 57,408 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 12,938 shares and now owns 116,858 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Carnival (CCL) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings At $42.50, Earn 5.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Bb&T Llc has invested 0.09% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Fincl Bank Of The West accumulated 0.29% or 45,985 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Principal Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 319,841 shares. 247,946 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp. Trustmark National Bank Department has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 69,164 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mgmt. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.04% or 8,886 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Asset One Co Limited holds 0.05% or 187,466 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 48,870 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 312,441 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,013 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 5,357 shares. Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.20 million shares or 12.46% of its portfolio.