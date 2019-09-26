Shufro Rose & Co Lifted By $492,800 Its Gladstone Ld (LAND) Holding; Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $3000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is -21.35% below currents $29.88 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 15 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight”. See Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $15.0000 20.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $19.0000 30.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $10.0000 18.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND) stake by 88.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 44,800 shares as Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND)’s stock declined 8.23%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 95,600 shares with $1.10M value, up from 50,800 last quarter. Gladstone Ld Corp now has $249.31M valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 103,067 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.88, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold LAND shares while 10 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.29 million shares or 120.69% more from 5.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 1,115 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 199,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 4,639 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0% or 25,931 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested in 32,957 shares. State Street has 227,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability reported 95,600 shares stake. 2,374 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 50,363 shares. 19,329 are owned by Parametric Port Limited Liability Co. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 25,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.49 million activity. $2.49M worth of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) was bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

More notable recent Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gladstone Land Acquires Vineyard in Napa, California – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hundreds killed in Brazil’s Amazon over land, resources in past decade – HRW report – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gladstone Land Announces No Damage to Florida Farms from Hurricane Dorian and Provides Update on Recent Acquisition Activity – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gladstone Land Acquires a Large Coastal Farm in Oxnard, California – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Morien Receives $935000 on Sale of US Land Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Logmein Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 9,150 shares to 1,000 valued at $74,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) stake by 140,987 shares and now owns 173,633 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

The stock increased 2.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 206,575 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML cautious on Sonic Automotive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sonic Automotive Stock Is Up 69% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Sonic Automotive’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc owns 204,321 shares. 32,287 are owned by Sei. 21,962 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Vanguard Gru has 2.37 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 43,100 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 8,786 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 18,356 shares in its portfolio. 777,275 are held by Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd. Stifel invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,044 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited has 17,625 shares. 2.61M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Northern Tru invested 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).