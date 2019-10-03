Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Metlife (MET) Position by $746,564; Simulations Plus (SLP) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 15,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 317,661 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, down from 332,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 848,183 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 48,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 306,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 355,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 11,488 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 8,367 shares to 334,992 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 4.43 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 10 owns 9,546 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 51,841 were reported by Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Company. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 2.06 million shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 90,662 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 10,630 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 66,765 shares. Adirondack Research & holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 8,953 shares. Conning Inc owns 53,587 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 507,872 are owned by Voya Invest. Intrust Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 26,527 shares. Sei Com owns 678,278 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 21,346 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 996,183 shares.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 96.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp One Trading LP holds 340 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 47,380 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Fmr Lc holds 0% or 353 shares. Connors Investor Service accumulated 14,018 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 25,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Co holds 0% or 9,525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Telos Cap has 7,724 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 7,700 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 6,638 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc stated it has 342,793 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 25,989 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $60.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).