Shufro Rose & Co Increased Its Alleghany Del (Y) Holding; Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Has Boosted Bt Group Plc (BT) Holding

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.02M shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – BT – ALSO CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF IMPROVEMENTS TO BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES ALREADY IN BTRSS, BT’S PRIMARY PENSION SCHEME FOR NEW JOINERS SINCE 2009; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts – FT; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Thomas Seal: Exclusive: BT reviewing options for Openreach network, valued at up to $33 billion, after buyer hopefuls come; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – REPORTED REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 3% FOR QUARTER. UNDERLYING 4 REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 1.4% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – UPDATED ITS PLANS AND WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL TRANSITION PAYMENTS TO ALL EX-BTPS TEAM MEMBERS MOVING INTO BTRSS; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pretax Pft GBP872M; 19/03/2018 – $BTA.GB: BT seals deal with Union to close defined benefit pension; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- ENSURING AFFORDABLE ACCESS TO SUPERFAST BROADBAND FOR PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES, BY CUTTING WHOLESALE PRICE; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – DEFICIT WILL BE MET OVER A 13 YEAR PERIOD, MAINTAINING REMAINING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS PLAN

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $704.7. About 69,391 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares to 910,438 shares, valued at $48.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,897 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 18,831 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 6,172 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,836 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 18,500 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company has 1,550 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 20,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). First Eagle Invest Management Limited stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.37% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1,574 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Llc stated it has 17,540 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 3,116 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 67,800 are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Td Asset stated it has 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).