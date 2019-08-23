Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Stake by $889,950; Share Value Rose; West Coast Financial Decreased Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $399,252

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 4.05 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 52,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 136,325 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 188,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 24,158 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. TOWERVIEW LLC bought 4,933 shares worth $79,915.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold TRC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.11 million shares or 0.05% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 6,495 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 31,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company reported 40,194 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 21,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 51,251 shares. State Street accumulated 408,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management reported 196,803 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 118,667 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 0% or 4,138 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 32,214 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 401 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 18,929 shares.

More notable recent Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC), The Stock That Slid 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zimmer Biomet Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tejon: Betting The Ranch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tejon Ranch Co. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results of Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares to 187,074 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 9,720 shares to 54,770 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 0% or 3,835 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 19.16M shares in its portfolio. Ftb owns 3,301 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc reported 55,940 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Lc has 167,729 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 3.45M shares stake. Wafra reported 0.65% stake. Cumberland Prns reported 106,614 shares. Telos Mngmt accumulated 40,231 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 17,333 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 3.80M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Moreover, Bartlett & Co Ltd has 1.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 369,991 shares. Inv has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bkd Wealth Limited stated it has 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.