Shufro Rose & Co Holds Stake in Alleghany Del (Y); Sei Investments Company Upped Its Abm Inds (ABM) Stake by $1.15 Million; Shares Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $705.92. About 55,914 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 366.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 31,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,579 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 255,811 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier slides 11.9% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher’s Trading Value Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,836 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. 127,563 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). D E Shaw And Co reported 6,862 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). South Dakota Inv Council owns 11,690 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 2,607 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP accumulated 17,295 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 371,257 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 4,500 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Voya Investment Llc holds 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 4,214 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 21,100 shares to 75,600 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 244,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,171 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $338,917 activity. JACOBSEN RENE had sold 6,896 shares worth $235,067 on Saturday, January 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,987 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 750,501 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 8,205 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 4,434 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 107,532 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Parkside State Bank reported 1,031 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 1.11M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 449 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 43,949 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 21,116 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $176,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,450 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boring Business, Solid Results: Don’t Let ABM Industries Fly Under Your Radar – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. Jumped 13% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries to Acquire GCA Services Group, a Facility Services Leader in the Education and Commercial Industries – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.