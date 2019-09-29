Shufro Rose & Co Holds Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH); Schmidt P J Investment Management Increased Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 1760% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 27,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.30 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,304 shares to 34,062 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,570 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Finance has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avenir invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 108,148 shares. Valiant Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 43,380 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,077 shares. 13,364 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Barbara Oil reported 400 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,611 shares. Taconic Cap Lp accumulated 68,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has 114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Financial Corp In reported 0.63% stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 4.32% or 3,070 shares in its portfolio. Assocs has 947 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Short-Term Weakness And Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Could Be Your Healthcare Provider Sooner Than You Think – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cruise Line Stocks Fall As Trump Administration Tightens Restrictions On Cuba, Venezuela – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Share Price Is Up 51% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line seen riding out cruise cancellation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.