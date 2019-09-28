Shufro Rose & Co Raised Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Scharf Investments Has Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $7.38 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 231,298 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72 million, up from 223,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 175,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.99 million, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,444 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,808 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).