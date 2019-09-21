Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Stake in Logmein (Call) (LOGM) as Share Price Declined; Route One Investment Company LP Position in Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Trimmed by $5.40 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 693,925 shares traded or 52.07% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.19 million, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 892,074 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces General Availability of Full GoTo Suite in the UK, Germany and Ireland – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 31,495 shares to 119,945 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 30,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $55.59 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 30,197 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 252 shares. Invesco owns 95,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1 were reported by Nomura. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oakworth Capital Inc has 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares Trust holds 5,905 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 66,990 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.32M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 33,814 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 188,243 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.19% or 109,042 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 94 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 24,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv owns 298,387 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.09% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested in 10,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 7,931 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 223,741 are owned by American Century Cos. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 158,400 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,134 shares. Greenlight Inc owns 2.56% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 472,025 shares. Neuberger Berman Group accumulated 404,827 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 166,490 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Michigan-based Ls Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).