Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Holding by $2.52 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 75,091 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 77,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $181.42. About 420,864 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 452,369 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 7.21 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 34 shares. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi owns 2,575 shares. Cullen Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pinnacle Partners Incorporated accumulated 0% or 35 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.32% or 118,300 shares. Reinhart Prns Inc holds 510,473 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 760 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0.01% or 26,867 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 0.15% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 337,326 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 40,407 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,759 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Hartford Invest Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,813 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 80,689 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares to 473,065 shares, valued at $22.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,516 shares to 206,957 shares, valued at $25.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $771.26M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.