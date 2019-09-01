Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed By $449,864 Its Intel (INTC) Holding; PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (PRDSF) Shorts Raised By 21.3%

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 8,488 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 910,438 shares with $48.89 million value, down from 918,926 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $205.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) had an increase of 21.3% in short interest. PRDSF’s SI was 4.71 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.3% from 3.88 million shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 9418 days are for PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s short sellers to cover PRDSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.864 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prada Spa ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Christian Dior: The Moat Is Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luxottica: Short-Term Pain Is Not Over Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.11 billion. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, ChurchÂ’s, and Car Shoe brands. It has a 26.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides eyewear and fragrances under licensing agreements.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 13.69% above currents $47.41 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, July 26 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 9. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26.