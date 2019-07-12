Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Holding in Goldfield (GV) by $368,948 as Stock Declined; Peconic Partners Boosted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $501,800 as Market Value Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 477,491 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.61M market cap company. It closed at $2.39 lastly. It is down 42.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 59km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.2 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 06/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 41km ENE of Goldfield, Nevada; 08/05/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 12.1% TO $34.4 MLN; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M -0.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 USGS: M 0.0 – 58km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 38km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.6 – 56km SW of Goldfield, Nevada

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Savings Bank Na invested 0.56% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Savings Bank & Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 90,221 shares. North Star has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Missouri-based Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 1.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Polygon Mgmt Limited has 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Congress Asset Management Company Ma reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26,475 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Fil has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested in 2,056 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability holds 3,840 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.14% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 655,466 shares. Cannell Peter B Company invested in 0.05% or 6,297 shares. Fragasso Grp has invested 0.6% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold GV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 4,196 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc accumulated 0.01% or 89,500 shares. Geode Capital Lc owns 145,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). State Street reported 0% stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Menta Ltd Company stated it has 43,649 shares. 11,589 were reported by Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.18 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 16,952 shares. Connecticut-based Mill Road Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.5% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Blackrock reported 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). St Johns has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 873 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 1.95M shares or 0% of all its holdings.