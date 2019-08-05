Shufro Rose & Co Holding in Alleghany Del (Y) Has Raised by $10.66 Million as Share Price Rose; Netease (NTES) Share Price Declined While Overlook Holdings LTD Has Lowered Stake by $7.10 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $212.43. About 573,758 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $684.14. About 43,948 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NetEase Games Announces Strategic Investment in Behaviour Interactive – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech (LOGI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap (SNAP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase Earnings: NTES Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $311.81M for 22.31 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,634 shares to 53,372 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,552 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American States Water Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TAL Education slipped 8% on Q1 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 13 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 462 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Co Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 1,517 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mason Street Advsr Limited invested in 7,693 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 3,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 2,766 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,287 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 51,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability owns 119,218 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 1,400 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 600 shares. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 1% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 190,387 shares.