Shufro Rose & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Goldfield (GV); Nea Management Company Trimmed Its Position in Endologix (ELGX) as Share Price Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.89% . The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.0063 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 17,151 shares traded. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 57km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q Rev $34.4M; 19/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 64km ESE of Goldfield, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M -0.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED 6.7% TO $29.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 12.1% TO $34.4 MLN; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL BACKLOG INCREASED TO $214.2 MLN, FROM $190.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 57km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.2 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 228,103 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold GV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 72,362 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Blackrock reported 427,818 shares. Pnc Finance Grp stated it has 100 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 1.95 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) or 1.18 million shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 425 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 374,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. St Johns Investment Co, Florida-based fund reported 200 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Menta Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Morgan Stanley stated it has 933 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) by 52,350 shares to 136,325 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,209 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management owns 445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nea Lc reported 249,021 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J. The insider Onopchenko John bought $199,999. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995.

