Shufro Rose & Co Has Upped Its Goldfield (GV) Holding by $368,948; Motco Has Lifted Position in Blackrock (BLK) by $661,423

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.89% . The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.0761 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 22,817 shares traded. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 07/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.2 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL BACKLOG INCREASED TO $214.2 MLN, FROM $190.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c; 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 57km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M -0.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.4 – 56km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.2 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 05/03/2018 USGS: M 0.0 – 58km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 62km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada

Motco increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 20,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock to Buy Private-Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners — Deal Digest; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock Sees a ‘Regime Change’ in Markets (Video); 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 13/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO DISCLOSE LOBBYING EXPENDITURES -PROXY; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Increased Cash Dividend to $2.88 and Had $335 Million of Share Repurchases in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Result of AGM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 7,168 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 1,874 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Conning Inc has 83,627 shares. Pictet Asset owns 82,132 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Grimes accumulated 751 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Invest Lc invested in 0.69% or 3,934 shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 1.09M shares. Haverford holds 293,110 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.17% or 1,160 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Llc has 8,015 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc has 8,129 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Schwartz Counsel stated it has 50,100 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt reported 0.3% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Private Advisor Llc has 0.06% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 6,840 shares. City Trust Com Fl holds 1.58% or 8,748 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl by 79,282 shares to 54,644 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,079 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold GV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) or 23,790 shares. 100 were reported by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Shufro Rose Llc accumulated 0.04% or 187,074 shares. Northern Tru reported 85,138 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 89,500 shares. State Street has invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.01% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.95M shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De holds 425 shares. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.25M shares. St Johns Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 427,818 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 873 shares.