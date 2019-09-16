Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Its Novartis A G (NVS) Position by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Rose; Moon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Dana (DAN) as Share Price Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.10M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; TOTAL DEAL VALUE $3.5B; 22/03/2018 – GKN Backs Deal With Dana Inc; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 27/03/2018 – DANA INC- INCREASED CASH PAYMENT BY 8.6 PERCENT TO £1.28 BLN ($1.77 BLN) TO GKN PLC – A 2 PERCENT OVERALL IMPROVEMENT ON ORIGINAL AGGREGATE DEAL TERMS

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 70.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 12,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 4,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 16,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 745,756 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 27/03/2018 – Oncobiologics Appoints Dr. Joerg Windisch to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 19/04/2018 – Novartis AG 1Q EPS 87c; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Amgen Stock Perked Up Last Month – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis Presses Forward With Plan To Get New Treatment Options For Subset Of NSCLC Population – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Defense Of Novartis And Zolgensma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 15.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seneca Foods Corp New (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 14,650 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 8,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Dana (NYSE:DAN) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dana lowers borrowing costs through new credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dana Incorporated Beginning To Look Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

