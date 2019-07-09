Shufro Rose & Co Has Increased Its Alleghany Del (Y) Position by $10.66 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Forbes J M & Co Llp Cut by $2.26 Million Its Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $698.98. About 97,654 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 19,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,251 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, down from 161,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 0.84% or 50,727 shares. Moreover, Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has 2.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 205,538 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company invested in 48,668 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2.7% or 19.44 million shares. Baltimore invested in 150,916 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) invested 7.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc owns 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,805 shares. 3,776 are held by Family Firm. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust reported 17,656 shares. 143,848 are owned by Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Llc holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Light Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.31% or 420,200 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com holds 67,872 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 6,491 are owned by Towercrest Capital Management.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 26,830 shares to 19,830 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,552 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.