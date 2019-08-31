Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Sellers Increased By 5.45% Their Shorts

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,603 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 644,698 shares with $16.83M value, down from 693,301 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $6.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.51 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) had an increase of 5.45% in short interest. LLIT’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.45% from 5,500 shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s short sellers to cover LLIT’s short positions. The SI to Lianluo Smart Limited’s float is 0.13%. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.77. About 6,836 shares traded or 60.43% up from the average. Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) has declined 48.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LLIT News: 14/05/2018 – Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Chairman of the Board of Directors to Increase Stake in the Company; 16/03/2018 – LIANLUO SMART – BOARD APPOINTED YINGMEI YANG AS INTERIM CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Meinian Onehealth Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd; 16/03/2018 LIANLUO SMART – ON MARCH 15, RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM CFO KE CAI; 16/04/2018 – LIANLUO SMART LTD – STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MEINIAN ONEHEALTH HEALTHCARE (GROUP) CO; 16/04/2018 – LIANLUO SMART LTD – CO’S SLEEP RESPIRATORY MONITORING PROGRAM HAS BEEN INCLUDED IN MEINIAN ONEHEALTH’S GROUP AND INDIVIDUAL CHECK-UP PACKAGES

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. On Tuesday, July 30 the insider DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 56.54% above currents $17.12 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $126.39 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $13.71 million. The firm offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It currently has negative earnings. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies.