Shufro Rose & Co Holding in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Has Trimmed by $889,950; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $595,293 as Shares Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 52,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,325 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 188,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 16,894 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 33.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.22% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 674,336 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.35 million, up from 668,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 1.87 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 82,002 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $93.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 646,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold TRC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.11 million shares or 0.05% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reik has 0.69% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 142,500 shares. 4,138 are owned by Legal & General Gru Public Limited. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Gru holds 13,416 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 40,280 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 21 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 67 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.31% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 342,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 25,354 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. DT Four Partners – LLC also bought $1.16M worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 392,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.