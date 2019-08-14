Shufro Rose & Co Has Upped Its Umh Pptys (UMH) Stake by $316,400; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Ami Investment Management Inc

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 141,484 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 13.60 million shares traded or 20.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $210,997 activity. MITCHELL JAMES E also bought $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Friday, March 15. HIRSCH MATTHEW I had bought 784 shares worth $9,996.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,207 shares to 116,503 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,372 shares, and cut its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.