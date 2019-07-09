Shufro Rose & Co Lowered By $1.56 Million Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Lifted By $4.36 Million Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 96.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 80,682 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 164,302 shares with $8.97M value, up from 83,620 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 303,987 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 57.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 26,830 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock rose 5.16%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 19,830 shares with $1.16M value, down from 46,660 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $13.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.31. About 506,957 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, a New York-based fund reported 5.88M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2,876 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 0.06% or 18,020 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,740 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 57,621 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 113 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Connecticut-based Sasco Cap Inc Ct has invested 3.64% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 624,860 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Cadence Bancorporation stake by 123,714 shares to 153,897 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,915 shares and now owns 85,295 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. $6.90M worth of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was sold by CONWAY JOHN W on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $473.48 million for 6.98 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity. $604,857 worth of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was sold by GLASS DENNIS R on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 45,966 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,748 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,924 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 520 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.07M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Barnett And stated it has 1,135 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Architects holds 0.25% or 2,412 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.31% or 87,300 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability invested in 250 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.07% or 12,295 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 24,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).