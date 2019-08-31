Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $435,000; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lowered Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Market Value Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartford Mgmt Inc owns 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,670 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc accumulated 28,557 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 1,262 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.1% or 4,997 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Partners Llc stated it has 18,376 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.39% or 4,825 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 4.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Korea Investment Corporation owns 506,003 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6,261 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Advsrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 976 shares. 31,069 were reported by Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv. Cadence Financial Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,962 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com. 105,750 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 22,492 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 60,000 shares. 552 are held by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 252,672 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 423,323 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Liability Co has 21,175 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 43,332 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv accumulated 41,549 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 20 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 80 shares.