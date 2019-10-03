Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted By $364,000 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (EUXTF) Shorts Increased By 0.9%

EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. EUXTF’s SI was 11,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 11,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 112 days are for EURONEXT NV ORDINARY SHARES EURONEXT N.V (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)’s short sellers to cover EUXTF’s short positions. It closed at $78.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 38.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 1,000 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 3,565 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 2,565 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $206.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. It offers a range of exchange services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. The firm provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 16,040 shares to 155,223 valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 83,934 shares and now owns 483,440 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.