Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Alleghany Del (Y) Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) as Shares Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 160,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.92 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.21M shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 74,343 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,500 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,388 shares. 372 were reported by Cibc Markets. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 3,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has 0.04% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 37 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34,635 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 8,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,599 are owned by First Manhattan. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability has 85,645 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,114 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd invested in 12,818 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 700 shares. Creative Planning invested in 2,003 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares to 473,065 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 48,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,698 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Lots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Puxin +2.2% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc holds 3.70M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 689,835 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 9,499 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 15,840 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 345 shares stake. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 17,099 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 5,770 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs holds 6,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares stated it has 157,344 shares. Welch Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 355,931 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 61,814 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp reported 507,460 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.04% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 746,199 shares.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires University Services business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.