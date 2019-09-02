Shufro Rose & Co Holds Holding in Umh Pptys (UMH); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $849,690 as Share Price Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 42,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 184,390 shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 356,103 shares to 515,645 shares, valued at $27.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,132 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $234,001 activity. 258 shares were bought by Mitchell William Edward, worth $2,999 on Thursday, August 15. 83 shares were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR, worth $996. The insider MITCHELL JAMES E bought $200,005.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 9,077 shares to 22,047 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).