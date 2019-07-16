Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Umh Pptys (UMH) Holding By $316,400; CareDx, (CDNA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) stake by 33.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 22,600 shares as Umh Pptys Inc (UMH)’s stock declined 5.93%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 89,500 shares with $1.26M value, up from 66,900 last quarter. Umh Pptys Inc now has $487.56M valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 164,720 shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, March 22. See CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: H.C. Wainwright New Target: $30.0000 43.0000

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $38 New Target: $46 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 544,287 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity. $776,100 worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was sold by Yee James P on Tuesday, February 12.

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, CareDx and Olerup. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test , a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CareDx, Inc shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Capital Ltd Liability Co has 154,132 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rk Capital Management Ltd Com has 66,300 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 2,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 90,500 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 6,072 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 19,165 shares. 59,900 are held by Swiss Savings Bank. California State Teachers Retirement reported 53,751 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 52,675 are owned by Eam Ltd. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De accumulated 10,128 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% or 2,924 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareDx to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $210,001 activity. The insider HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought $9,996. MITCHELL JAMES E also bought $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Friday, March 15.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,542 shares to 129,209 valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) stake by 10,930 shares and now owns 265,440 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.