Shufro Rose & Co Lowered By $889,950 Its Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Position; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shorts Up By 29.17%

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) stake by 27.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 52,350 shares as Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 136,325 shares with $2.40 million value, down from 188,675 last quarter. Tejon Ranch Co now has $441.60M valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 7,978 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) had an increase of 29.17% in short interest. CM’s SI was 10.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.17% from 8.14M shares previously. With 425,500 avg volume, 25 days are for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s short sellers to cover CM’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 122,795 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold TRC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.11 million shares or 0.05% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). 985,076 were accumulated by Third Avenue Mngmt Lc. Morgan Stanley holds 30,851 shares. London Com Of Virginia owns 356,009 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 25,973 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 4,138 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 16 shares stake. Foundation Resource Management holds 0.56% or 151,948 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 64,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 1,790 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 408,050 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 81,724 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. 6,508 shares valued at $105,169 were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC on Friday, May 31. 39,453 Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares with value of $645,451 were bought by DT Four Partners – LLC.

