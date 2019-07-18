Shufro Rose & Co Decreased Buckle (BKE) Position By $1.38 Million; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) SI Decreased By 11.57%

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Buckle Inc (BKE) stake by 45.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 76,710 shares as Buckle Inc (BKE)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 92,612 shares with $1.73M value, down from 169,322 last quarter. Buckle Inc now has $955.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 448,552 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.)

Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) had a decrease of 11.57% in short interest. BLDR’s SI was 3.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.57% from 4.11 million shares previously. With 864,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s short sellers to cover BLDR’s short positions. The SI to Builders Firstsource Inc’s float is 3.47%. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 586,985 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert has invested 9.55% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Alps has 29,221 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.03% or 800,000 shares. Secor Capital L P stated it has 0.15% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Blackrock has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Buckingham Capital Management invested in 1.05 million shares or 1.32% of the stock. California Employees Retirement owns 282,256 shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.07% or 51,540 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 221,392 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 29,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 54,627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 110,457 are held by Essex Investment Mngmt Commerce Llc. 359,897 were reported by Prudential Fincl. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 72,787 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Builders Firstsource had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BKE’s profit will be $14.77M for 16.18 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Metropolitan Life holds 0.04% or 24,257 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Management Limited Com holds 0.02% or 28,054 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 665 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 27,566 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.06% or 81,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 28,028 shares. 87,555 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd. Gotham Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 31 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 47,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.10M shares. Pnc Grp Inc reported 0% stake. 4,000 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 16,269 shares to 719,602 valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 8,034 shares and now owns 84,968 shares. Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) was raised too.