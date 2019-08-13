Shufro Rose & Co Position In Goldfield (GV) Was Has Upped; Buckingham Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Concho Resources Com Stk (CXO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (CXO) by 638.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 63,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 73,812 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.40M shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.89% . The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48M market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 28,220 shares traded. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 26/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.6 – 56km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.8 – 36km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 38km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED 6.7% TO $29.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.1 – 57km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 19/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 64km ESE of Goldfield, Nevada; 14/03/2018 – Goldfield 4Q EPS 13c

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,685 shares to 55,203 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) by 52,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,325 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD) by 28,571 shares to 81,616 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH) by 19,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,607 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL).