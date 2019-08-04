Shufro Rose & Co Increased Its Goldfield (GV) Position; Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Sellers Increased By 4.24% Their Shorts

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Goldfield Corp (GV) stake by 7095.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 184,474 shares as Goldfield Corp (GV)’s stock declined 2.89%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 187,074 shares with $413,000 value, up from 2,600 last quarter. Goldfield Corp now has $58.16 million valuation. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.0918 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3718. About 77,253 shares traded or 191.18% up from the average. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 05/03/2018 USGS: M 0.0 – 58km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL BACKLOG INCREASED TO $214.2 MLN, FROM $190.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 52km E of Goldfield, Nevada; 26/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.6 – 56km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 60km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 06/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 41km ENE of Goldfield, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M -0.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.8 – 36km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) had an increase of 4.24% in short interest. AYTU’s SI was 578,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.24% from 554,700 shares previously. With 363,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s short sellers to cover AYTU’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 197,574 shares traded. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has declined 72.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.44% the S&P500.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.16 million. The firm markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold GV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Northern Corp has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 85,138 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Blackrock holds 0% or 427,818 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 89,500 shares. Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0% or 12,253 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 23,790 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Group Inc Incorporated One Trading LP invested in 0% or 873 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 425 shares. California-based Menta Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 10,000 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 187,074 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 24,900 shares to 1,500 valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,677 shares and now owns 79,900 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was reduced too.