Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Metlife (MET) Holding by $746,564; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Valuation Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Position by $18.32 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.66M, down from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $544.86. About 479,816 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 15,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 317,661 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 332,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 3.92 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 21.05 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort LP holds 0.5% or 5,664 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bamco Inc holds 15,323 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 5,265 shares. Jlb And reported 6,526 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Reilly Financial Lc has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Comm has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.53% or 191,946 shares. 39,603 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. 4,274 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 523 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il stated it has 22,200 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pacific Invest Mngmt Co, a California-based fund reported 3,366 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 1,575 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 30,806 shares to 631,934 shares, valued at $68.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 21,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Gladstone Ld Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.17% or 630,826 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And, Japan-based fund reported 803,903 shares. State Street holds 0.17% or 45.69M shares. Amer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 97,700 are held by Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Arga Investment Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,905 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 25,231 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 296,150 shares. Johnson Financial holds 0.02% or 3,429 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 231,730 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 794 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 108,066 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.38% or 9,017 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.11% or 15,388 shares in its portfolio. Shelton reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).