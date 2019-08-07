Shufro Rose & Co Has Upped Ingredion (INGR) Stake by $755,196 as Stock Declined; As Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Stock Rose, Agf Investments Has Upped Holding

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 22,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 200,748 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 178,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 5.03M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 166,983 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mackenzie Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 13,104 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 3,000 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,097 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 64,513 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd. Pggm Invests holds 0.16% or 335,635 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 2.10 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Check Cap Ca stated it has 412,965 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc holds 3,224 shares. Agf Invs owns 2,236 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,685 shares to 55,203 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,065 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

