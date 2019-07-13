Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Stock Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 356,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 515,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84 million, down from 871,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The $2.6B Cisco-Acacia Deal: 2 Analyst Takes On The Optics – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Has the Defenses to Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 66,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 0.18% or 3,249 shares. Bragg Fincl invested 1.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundation Resource Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Allied Advisory Services holds 135,948 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 25,177 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp stated it has 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 2.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 98,016 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Modera Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rock Point Advsr Lc accumulated 1.49% or 58,529 shares. Mcrae Capital Management invested in 4,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.93% or 58.05 million shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 1.83 million shares. 504,530 are owned by Synovus. 49,123 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Falling Rates = Rising Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,480 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.9% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 85,858 shares. Middleton And Co Inc Ma holds 1.03% or 33,578 shares in its portfolio. Bank invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,675 were reported by Overbrook Mgmt Corporation. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or accumulated 3,351 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.74M shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,775 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 11,889 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 100,243 shares stake. Harvey holds 1.71% or 18,540 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc owns 2.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,491 shares. Andra Ap holds 31,100 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Co holds 23,462 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,711 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06M shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $416.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 165,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).