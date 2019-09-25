Shufro Rose & Co Position in Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 39,921 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 15,435 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 447,779 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 31,495 shares to 119,945 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 14,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,729 shares to 75,640 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).